888 new COVID infections reported statewide, 1 new fatality

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Across the state, there were 888 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, pushing the statewide total number of infections since the pandemic began to 66,778.

There was also one new COVID-related fatality, bringing the death toll from COVID in Hawaii to 614.

Of the cases reported Saturday:

562 were on Oahu

128 on Hawaii Island

141 on Maui

39 on Kauai

1 on Lanai

4 on Molokai

There were also 13 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 11,331 cases reported, which are considered “active” across the state.

Some 63.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 72.1% have received at least one dose.

The latest numbers come as the state has been struggling with lab reporting issues that are being blamed on labs being pushed to their limits.

This story will be updated.

