Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

888 new COVID infections reported statewide, 1 new fatality

Lab testing / file image
Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:12 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Across the state, there were 888 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, pushing the statewide total number of infections since the pandemic began to 66,778.

There was also one new COVID-related fatality, bringing the death toll from COVID in Hawaii to 614.

Of the cases reported Saturday:

  • 562 were on Oahu
  • 128 on Hawaii Island
  • 141 on Maui
  • 39 on Kauai
  • 1 on Lanai
  • 4 on Molokai

There were also 13 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 11,331 cases reported, which are considered “active” across the state.

Some 63.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 72.1% have received at least one dose.

The latest numbers come as the state has been struggling with lab reporting issues that are being blamed on labs being pushed to their limits.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Amid hospital crisis, governor pledges strict enforcement of COVID rules over holiday weekend
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
State reports 20 COVID clusters linked to restaurants, food service employees
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 865 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
Hospitals across the state are seeing an unprecedented surge in COVID patients.
Hawaii health care workers: Tougher mandates are needed to tackle COVID crisis
Mother on vacation pinned between cars in hit-and-run at Kahala Mall
Judge throws out hit-and-run case that nearly killed 2, saying prosecutors took too long

Latest News

FILE
Amid hospital crisis, governor pledges strict enforcement of COVID rules over holiday weekend
Hulopoe Beach Park
Lanai residents look to limit access at popular beach park inundated by tourists
Amid hospital crisis, governor pledges strict enforcement of COVID rules over holiday weekend
Amid hospital crisis, governor pledges strict enforcement of COVID rules over holiday weekend
“You don't want to be coming into the hospital right now. You are going to be fighting for your...
Hawaii’s healthcare workers ‘nervous,’ overwhelmed heading into Labor Day weekend