State reports increase in COVID cases among the vaccinated as overall infections soar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department says it’s seeing an increase in the number of COVID cases among vaccinated people because of widespread community transmission.

Dr. Sarah Kemble, the state’s epidemiologist, said the “takeover” of the Delta variant has contributed to waning vaccine effectiveness ― and the need for vaccinated people to take more precautions.

But she said the vaccines still provide solid protection against severe illness.

The state said since January, 93% of COVID cases in Hawaii have been among unvaccinated people.

Of the roughly 2,400 so-called “breakthrough” cases among vaccinated residents, just 68 were hospitalized and eight died.

Breakthrough cases represent about .3% of the vaccinated population.

The figures underscore a key message health and government officials have repeatedly sought to underscore amid Hawaii’s ongoing COVID surge: That the vaccinated can contract COVID, but they are far less likely to experience severe symptoms.

“The good news is that the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing severe infection, including hospitalization and death, remains robust,” she said.

“That being said, with the amount of transmission happening in the community at large in Hawaii, we are seeing increased numbers of fully vaccinated individuals getting infected, and even occasionally transmitting COVID-19 to a susceptible contact.”

She added that it is critical that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public, avoid social gatherings and stay home when sick.

