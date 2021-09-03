Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball drops two matches on the road

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is off to a rocky start on the road, dropping...
The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is off to a rocky start on the road, dropping their first two matches in Utah.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:54 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is off to a rocky start on the road, dropping their first two matches in Utah.

On Thursday, the ‘Bows got upset by Utah Valley in a match that would go the distance with final scores of 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-12.

Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle led UH with a double-double of 20 kills and 24 digs, while Mylana Byrd added on her own double-double with a match-high 45 assists and 13 digs.

On Friday, Hawaii looked to get back on track against No. 22 San Diego, however the Torerros showed why they were voted into the NCAA’s top-25, sweeping UH to open the Utah Classic.

Van Sickle continued her strong start to the season with a team-high eight kills and 11 digs, however it was not enough to take the match.

The Wahine now look to avoid losing three in a row, facing host Utah on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
State reports 20 COVID clusters linked to restaurants, food service employees
HNN File
Hawaii reports 1,068 additional COVID-19 cases, 4 more fatalities
People gather inside Honolulu Hale rallying against COVID rules.
Amid Hawaii’s COVID surge, lawmakers and public health experts struggle to fight misinformation
Vaccine Image / Generic
In impassioned address to City Council, Honolulu’s mayor warns hospitals are near ‘breaking point’
Mother on vacation pinned between cars in hit-and-run at Kahala Mall
Judge throws out hit-and-run case that nearly killed 2, saying prosecutors took too long

Latest News

Wahine volleyball continues non-conference schedule with the Utah Classic
Wahine volleyball continues non-conference schedule with the Utah Classic
The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team are in Salt Lake City for the Utah Classic,...
Wahine volleyball continues non-conference schedule with the Utah Classic
Colt Brennan drops back to pass during the 2006 Hawaii Bowl against Arizona State.
Colt Brennan, Robert Kekaula headline UH Circle of Honor Class of 2021
Honolulu Little League returns home after memorable run in Little League World Series
Honolulu Little League returns home after memorable run in Little League World Series