Rainbow Wahine Volleyball drops two matches on the road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is off to a rocky start on the road, dropping their first two matches in Utah.

On Thursday, the ‘Bows got upset by Utah Valley in a match that would go the distance with final scores of 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-12.

Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle led UH with a double-double of 20 kills and 24 digs, while Mylana Byrd added on her own double-double with a match-high 45 assists and 13 digs.

On Friday, Hawaii looked to get back on track against No. 22 San Diego, however the Torerros showed why they were voted into the NCAA’s top-25, sweeping UH to open the Utah Classic.

Van Sickle continued her strong start to the season with a team-high eight kills and 11 digs, however it was not enough to take the match.

The Wahine now look to avoid losing three in a row, facing host Utah on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. HST.

