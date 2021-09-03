Police search for burglary suspects caught on camera at Kailua parking garage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects caught on camera stealing items out of a vehicle in Kailua.

Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 11 inside a parking structure on Aoloa Street.

Security camera footage showed a white Toyota pulling up next to another vehicle. The driver then steals a bag from the vehicle’s trunk and begins to grab a surfboard but decides to leave it behind.

The driver and a passenger then leave the scene.

Police said the camera showed the vehicle’s license plate was SRF 867.

Officials described the driver as a man in his 20s to 30s, last seen wearing a tan hat, dark colored jacket and tan shorts. The passenger was seen wearing a red hoodie and yellow shorts.

