Police search for burglary suspects caught on camera at Kailua parking garage

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:27 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects caught on camera stealing items out of a vehicle in Kailua.

Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 11 inside a parking structure on Aoloa Street.

Security camera footage showed a white Toyota pulling up next to another vehicle. The driver then steals a bag from the vehicle’s trunk and begins to grab a surfboard but decides to leave it behind.

The driver and a passenger then leave the scene.

Police said the camera showed the vehicle’s license plate was SRF 867.

Officials described the driver as a man in his 20s to 30s, last seen wearing a tan hat, dark colored jacket and tan shorts. The passenger was seen wearing a red hoodie and yellow shorts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

