Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Open House: Symphony model home in Hawaii Kai and a luxury condo in Pearl Ridge Gardens & Tower

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, this gorgeous home is nestled along the mountainside in the community of Le’olani in Hawaii Kai. It overlooks breathtaking views of Koko Head and the ocean marina. This symphony model home has nearly 2400 Square Feet with 5 bedrooms, 3 beautiful full baths, dramatic vaulted ceilings, and tons of outdoor living space! It’s also energy efficient, with solar panels, solar water heater, and central AC. So, if you’re looking for a private slice of heaven with spectacular views, this one-of-a-kind property was made for you.

Next up, welcome home to the Pearl Ridge Gardens & Tower! Conveniently located in the heart of Aiea, across from Pearlridge Shopping Center, you’ll love coming home to this 3-bedroom, 2-bath luxury condo, with 2 parking spots included! Everything is updated with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, custom flooring, your own washer and dryer! It also comes with AC. You’ll enjoy the peaceful setting overlooking the lush green grounds and two swimming pools. First open house is this Saturday and Sunday, September 4th and 5th from 2-5pm.

So, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Hawaii reports 1,068 additional COVID-19 cases, 4 more fatalities
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
State reports 20 COVID clusters linked to restaurants, food service employees
People gather inside Honolulu Hale rallying against COVID rules.
Amid Hawaii’s COVID surge, lawmakers and public health experts struggle to fight misinformation
Vaccine Image / Generic
In impassioned address to City Council, Honolulu’s mayor warns hospitals are near ‘breaking point’
Honolulu Police Department
Honolulu’s strict vaccine mandate could sideline hundreds of first responders who refuse to get shot

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
What's Trending: US Army Band covers song by well-known Hawaiian musician
Open House: Symphony model home in Hawaii Kai and a luxury condo in Pearl Ridge Gardens & Tower
Open House: Symphony model home in Hawaii Kai and a luxury condo in Pearl Ridge Gardens & Tower
Rainbow Wahine
Sunrise Sports: UH hosts Portland St, Wahine in Utah
August arrivals
Business Report: August arrivals by air