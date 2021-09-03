Tributes
Medical Examiner identifies man fatally shot by police in Kakaako barricade situation

Police responded to a barricade situation in Kakaako last Friday.
Police responded to a barricade situation in Kakaako last Friday.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:03 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who was shot and killed by Honolulu police after barricading himself at a Kakaako high-rise has been identified.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was 33-year-old Brandon Ventura.

Authorities said Ventura pointed a gun at SWAT officers after a three hour standoff at an apartment on Kawaiahao Street.

Interim Honolulu Police Chief Rade Vanic said that’s when another officer fatally shot the man.

Police fatally shoot armed man after hours-long barricade situation in Kakaako

No officers were injured in the incident.

The officer who fired the shot is on administrative leave per standard procedure.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

This story may be updated.

