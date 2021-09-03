Leeward areas placed under fire weather watch

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The possibility of gusty winds and low humidity levels has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a fire weather watch for parched leeward areas of the islands.

The watch will be in effect from Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

The weather service said that a lack of significant rainfall during the summer has caused fuels, such as brush and grass, to become very dry.

Trade winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour with higher gusts are expected, along with humidity levels near 40 to 45 percent from the late morning to late afternoon Friday. That will contribute to critical fire conditions, and any fires that develop can spread rapidly.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the islands. (National Weather Service)

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Many leeward areas remain under severe drought conditions, with parts of Maui under extreme drought.

Red flag warnings could be issued if fire weather conditions become more critical.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.