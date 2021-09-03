Law enforcement on alert statewide to break up illegal gatherings over holiday weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement officers on all islands will be out in force to break up any illegal gatherings over the Labor Day holiday weekend amid concerns of another spike in COVID-19 cases.

Honolulu police and state conservation officers will be patrolling beach parks and other public spaces Friday through Monday. They’re also prepared to stop parties at private homes.

Curt Cottrell, administrator of the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of State Parks, said it’s fine for people to go out and enjoy the state’s resources, but they should do so in a responsible way.

“It’s illegal to camp anywhere without a permit and the social media push to get large groups of people together for drinking and gathering has always been illegal, but now there’s an extra concern due to COVID, so we’re really asking for people to go out and enjoy themselves in small groups — follow the protocols and then when the sun goes down, come home and be safe,” Cottrell said.

Gatherings in Hawaii are currently limited to 25 people outdoors and 10 indoors.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Gov. David Ige made a plea for people to follow those emergency rules and avoid gatherings, saying Hawaii is facing a “worst-case scenario” because of the COVID surge.

Ige hasn’t imposed a lockdown, but delivered a stern warning that hospitals are nearing capacity.

“Because of COVID, our hospital system across the state is in danger of moving toward a worst-case scenario. If this happens, healthcare leaders warn, choices will need to be made, people will not get the care they need and some will die,” Gov. David Ige said Thursday, in a video message.

Those who violate the emergency order by having or being part of a large gathering could face $250 fines.

The state is also asking the public to report large gatherings by calling (808) 643-3567.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.