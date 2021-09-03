In impassioned address to Council, Honolulu’s mayor warns hospitals are near ‘breaking point’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi told the City Council on Thursday that government is doing everything possible ― short of a lockdown ― to address an ongoing surge in COVID cases, but warned hospitals and the health care system are nearing a “breaking point.”

He also said that those refusing to get vaccinated are a vocal minority.

“This handful of naysayers ... want to act like they represent the majority when the majority has already spoken. Over a million people being vaccinated is a major statement. And more every day,” he said.

He added that the situation is growing “more dire” daily.

Blangiardi spoke at an informational briefing before the Council, during which the body also heard from testifiers who are against the vaccine or opposed to rules requiring it.

Many repeated misinformation about the shots that is circulating on the internet.

The mayor addressed the overwhelming takeaway of the testimony, telling Councilmembers, “The kinds of things you’re hearing today, ‘It’s my right to get sick and when I get sick you have to take care of me’ has a breaking point.” He said that breaking point has “gotten lost in translation.”

City Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi told the mayor she took offense at that statement and accused him of being divisive. She also repeated false claims about the Pfizer vaccine.

Also during the Council meeting, Blangiardi said that 900 city workers have applied for medical or religious exemptions to his vaccine mandate while 49 have simply refused to get the shot.

The employees who refuse to be vaccinated will be put on leave and possibly terminated, he said.

The city has roughly 10,300 employees and about 8,800 are vaccinated, he said. Another 400 employees did not respond to the city’s inquiries, but the mayor said most are already on leave.

The governor and mayors are pleading with residents to avoid gatherings over the Labor Day holiday, and Blangiardi has pledged a crackdown. He said police will issue $250 citations to anyone caught breaking the gathering rules, which prohibit more than 25 people from coming together.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.