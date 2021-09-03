Hawaii students make history as they attempt to launch satellite into space

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Hawaii students made history Friday night as they attempted to launch their own satellite into space.

After two years of work, the Firefly Alpha rocket blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, carrying on board a satellite named “Hiapo,” which was designed and built by students at the Hawaii Science and Technology Museum in Hilo.

The Hiapo team included museum staff and students from various Hawaii public schools.

While the remotely-powered rocket rocket successfully launched, it unfortunately exploded about two minutes after lift-off, just as it reached supersonic speed.

The satellite would have been released into the thermosphere approximately 300 kilometers above sea level to take measurements of the Earth’s magnetic field.

Although the outcome wasn’t what they had hoped, the school said they remain determined to reach their goal of sending a satellite into space.

“We are undaunted,” said Christian Wong, executive director at the Hawaii Science and Technology Museum. “It was a fabulous experience and our team is already talking about the mission and design of our next satellite.”

