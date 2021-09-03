Hawaii sees 865 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Friday reported 865 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide total number of infections since the pandemic began to 65,890.

There were also seven new fatalities, bringing the death toll from COVID in Hawaii to 613.

The latest numbers come as the state has been struggling with lab reporting issues that are being blamed on labs being pushed to their limits.

According to Lt. Gov. Josh Green, 446 people are hospitalized with the virus — a new record — with 83% of patients unvaccinated.

Of the cases reported Friday:

552 were on Oahu

131 on Hawaii Island

137 on Maui

42 on Kauai

There were also three residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 63.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 72.1% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

