Governor pleads with residents to avoid gatherings, crowds over Labor Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor is pleading with residents to avoid gatherings over the Labor Day weekend, saying that an ongoing surge in COVID cases is pushing hospitals to the limit.

“Because of COVID, our hospital system across the state is in danger of moving toward a worst case scenario. If this happens, healthcare leaders warn, choices will need to be made, people will not get the care they need and some will die,” Gov. David Ige said Thursday, in a video message.

Ige added that the Delta variant ― which now accounts for nearly 100% of all COVID cases in the islands ― is “relentless” and continuing to spread aggressively.

Since Aug. 1, the state has seen more than 22,000 COVID infections and 69 deaths.

“Healthy adults and children are getting very sick. More than one quarter of the COVID cases have been children,” he said, adding that vaccines continue to be the best protection against the virus.

The governor also sent a letter to Hawaii employers urging them to talk to their workers about what they can do to mitigate the spread of COVID.

Among the recommendations:

Avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation

Avoid crowded places with many people nearby

Avoid close-contact settings, such as close-range conversations

To watch the governor’s message, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.