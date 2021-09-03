Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Governor pleads with residents to avoid gatherings, crowds over Labor Day

Gov. David Ige
Gov. David Ige(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:46 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor is pleading with residents to avoid gatherings over the Labor Day weekend, saying that an ongoing surge in COVID cases is pushing hospitals to the limit.

“Because of COVID, our hospital system across the state is in danger of moving toward a worst case scenario. If this happens, healthcare leaders warn, choices will need to be made, people will not get the care they need and some will die,” Gov. David Ige said Thursday, in a video message.

Police to step up enforcement of COVID gathering rules over holiday weekend

Ige added that the Delta variant ― which now accounts for nearly 100% of all COVID cases in the islands ― is “relentless” and continuing to spread aggressively.

Since Aug. 1, the state has seen more than 22,000 COVID infections and 69 deaths.

“Healthy adults and children are getting very sick. More than one quarter of the COVID cases have been children,” he said, adding that vaccines continue to be the best protection against the virus.

The governor also sent a letter to Hawaii employers urging them to talk to their workers about what they can do to mitigate the spread of COVID.

Among the recommendations:

  • Avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation
  • Avoid crowded places with many people nearby
  • Avoid close-contact settings, such as close-range conversations

To watch the governor’s message, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Hawaii reports 13 new COVID fatalities, in deadliest day since pandemic began
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
‘Moderna’ misspelled on Illinois visitor’s alleged fake vaccination card
Honolulu Police Department
Honolulu’s strict vaccine mandate could sideline hundreds of first responders who refuse to get shot
File photo of Waikiki Beach
Hawaii hotels are beginning to see mounting cancellations as COVID surge continues
HNN File
Hawaii reports 1,068 additional COVID-19 cases, 4 more fatalities

Latest News

Honolulu Police Department/File
Police to step up enforcement of COVID gathering rules over holiday weekend
Delta variant now accounts for nearly 100% of all COVID cases in Hawaii
People gather inside Honolulu Hale rallying against COVID rules.
Amid Hawaii’s COVID surge, lawmakers and public health experts struggle to fight misinformation
HNN File
Hawaii reports 1,068 additional COVID-19 cases, 4 more fatalities