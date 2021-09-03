Forecast: Breezy winds to ease over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds on Friday will ease slightly on Saturday, diminish more substantially Sunday, and then remain on the lighter side for most of next week.

The trades will deliver passing clouds and showers to windward areas, with a few showers drifting leeward while the trades remain strong. When the trades diminish leeward areas may see some afternoon clouds and showers. The intensity of these showers will be dependent on how close the low gets to the islands, but the potential for a few heavy showers appears to exist.

A small, long-period south swell filling in through Saturday will be reinforced by small, medium-period south and low-period southeast swells over the next several days. These swells will maintain near seasonal south-facing shore surf through the holiday weekend. A series of small, medium to slightly longer-period south swells will arrive Labor Day and hold though most of next week.

Strengthened trades over and upstream of the islands will provide a bump to the east-facing shore surf by another foot or two into the weekend.

