Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Bumble, CEO of Match vow to help those affected by Texas abortion law

Match group -- which owns Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, and Hinge -- is headquartered in...
Match group -- which owns Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, and Hinge -- is headquartered in Texas.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:30 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dating app companies based in Texas are reacting to the new abortion law.

Bumble, based in Austin, said it is creating a fund to support the reproductive rights of women and people across the gender spectrum.

Match group -- which owns Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, and Hinge -- is also headquartered in Texas.

Company CEO Shar Dubey said she is also creating a fund to ensure employees and their dependents will be able to get care outside the state.

Match doesn’t usually take a stand on political issues, but Dubey said as a woman in Texas, she couldn’t stay silent.

The new law prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

It took effect Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court and federal appeals court did not rule on attempts to block it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

HNN File
Hawaii reports 1,068 additional COVID-19 cases, 4 more fatalities
People gather inside Honolulu Hale rallying against COVID rules.
Amid Hawaii’s COVID surge, lawmakers and public health experts struggle to fight misinformation
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
State reports 20 COVID clusters linked to restaurants, food service employees
Vaccine Image / Generic
In impassioned address to City Council, Honolulu’s mayor warns hospitals are near ‘breaking point’
Honolulu Police Department
Honolulu’s strict vaccine mandate could sideline hundreds of first responders who refuse to get shot

Latest News

A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
In wake of catastrophic Ida flooding, police look for missing in Northeast
FILE — In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, pleads not guilty in sex assault
COVID hurts Hawaii County garbage transfer station staffing
:Amazon is adding 55,000 employees globally in first hiring push under CEO Andy Jassy.
US hiring slows as delta variant weakens travel and tourism