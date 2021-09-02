Wahine volleyball continues non-conference schedule with the Utah Classic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team are in Salt Lake City for the Utah Classic, gearing up to face some national contenders.

The Wahine are coming off of a 2-1 start to the season, getting wins over Fairfield and Texas A&M this past weekend — the lone loss coming from nationally ranked Marquette.

“We are going to come back stronger you know that loss, I mean it was a loss, but it was an opportunity to get better.” Senior Skyler Williams told reporters. “It was an opportunity to learn from that, to learn that we cant slack off with these heavy teams.”

Hawaii continues their non-conference schedule this week in the Beehive state, facing teams that coaches say will get them ready for a run in the Big West Conference.

“We scheduled what we think is tough, but also against teams that would ease our girls into playing again and hopefully preparing them for the big west.” assistant coach Kaleo Baxter said.

UH starts their trip with a match against Utah Valley, followed by games against two nationally ranked teams in San Diego and Utah — the ‘Bows looking to build off of their strong opening weekend.

“Were Hawaii volleyball and everything we do has a purpose, every touch we have on the ball has a purpose.” Sophomore Amber Igiede said. “We just want to really show people that we deserve to play you know.”

First serve against Utah Valley is set for Thursday at 1:00 p.m. HST on ESPN+.

