Visitor accused of using fake vaccination card released from jail after tearful plea

Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.(Hawaii Dept. of Public Safety)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:32 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite objections from prosecutors, a judge on Wednesday morning released an Illinois visitor from jail who is accused of presenting a fake vaccine card to fly to Hawaii.

Chloe Mrozak, 24, was released from OCCC after making a tearful plea to the judge.

“Ms. Morzak, if the court releases you are you gonna comply and make appearance?” the judge asked her. “I promise, I promise, whatever it takes. I’m not a bad person,” she replied.

She’ll need to appear for a virtual hearing on Sept. 22.

In addition to being accused of using a bogus vaccination card, which had the word “Moderna” misspelled, Mrozak allegedly lied about her hotel reservation.

This story will be updated.

