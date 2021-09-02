Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Under mandate, Hawaii inmates will have to be vaccinated before they’re paroled

FILE
FILE
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:42 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii inmates will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID before they are released on parole, under a new mandate that goes into effect Thursday.

The Hawaii Paroling Authority announced the new rule Wednesday.

The only exemptions will be for medical or religious reasons.

“I am confident that this requirement will help reduce the spread of infection within the correctional facilities, and safeguard our businesses, families and the community at large,” said Hawaii Paroling Authority Chairman Edmund “Fred” Hyun, in a news release.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at the Plaza at Waikiki left two people dead on Tuesday.
Note recovered at scene of apparent murder-suicide at assisted living facility
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
‘Moderna’ misspelled on Illinois visitor’s alleged fake vaccination card
FILE
Vaccine card or negative test will soon be required for entry to many Oahu businesses
A pregnant mom from Wahiawa is sharing her COVID story in hopes it encourages others to get...
She was hesitant about getting vaccinated while pregnant. Then COVID hit her
File photo of Waikiki Beach
Hawaii hotels are beginning to see mounting cancellations as COVID surge continues

Latest News

Honolulu Police Department
Honolulu’s strict vaccine mandate could sideline hundreds of first responders who refuse to get shot
Hagfish trap entanglements can kill endangered Hawaiian monk seals. The hard plastic cones...
Group hopes citizen scientists can help protect monk seals from deadly hagfish traps
More than 300 people attended a large gathering on the Ka Iwi coastline last weekend.
State: Conservation officers will be out in force to break up large Labor Day gatherings
The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says it will be all hands on deck this...
State: Conservation officers will be out in force to break up large Labor Day gatherings