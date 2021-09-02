Under mandate, Hawaii inmates will have to be vaccinated before they’re paroled

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii inmates will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID before they are released on parole, under a new mandate that goes into effect Thursday.

The Hawaii Paroling Authority announced the new rule Wednesday.

The only exemptions will be for medical or religious reasons.

“I am confident that this requirement will help reduce the spread of infection within the correctional facilities, and safeguard our businesses, families and the community at large,” said Hawaii Paroling Authority Chairman Edmund “Fred” Hyun, in a news release.

