Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

By Jazmine Greene and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:51 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two babies were found dead inside of a vehicle near a daycare.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies went to Sunshine House after receiving reports of the two unresponsive infants, WIS reported.

Deputies found the two children inside a vehicle, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The babies were twin boys, only 20 months old, coroner Naida Rutherford said Thursday.

Rutherford said Bryson and Brayden McDaniel were believed to have been in the vehicle for nine-and-a-half hours before 911 was called.

The boys did not show any physical signs of trauma or abuse, Rutherford said, and the cause of death at this time will be listed as “pending further studies.”

Rutherford said she does not believe the daycare or staff was involved or complicit in any way in the babies’ deaths.

“We have two very distraught parents,” she said.

