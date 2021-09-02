Tributes
Thousands fewer students enrolled at Hawaii public schools this year

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:44 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Enrollment at Hawaii’s public schools dipped nearly 2% this school year amid concerns that more families are looking for other schooling options amid the pandemic.

The state Education Department said there are 171,600 students enrolled at Hawaii public and charter schools statewide. That’s down by more than 3,000 students from the previous school year.

Much of that decline was in traditional public schools, but charters also saw a drop.

“Public school districts nationwide have been seeing changes in enrollment as families adjust to living through a health pandemic,” interim schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi said, in a news release.

“One of the department’s priorities for this school year is to reconnect and re-engage our students with their schools and with learning.”

The largest high school in the state is still Campbell, with 3,075 students. Mililani Middle (1,585 students) is the largest intermediate campus. And the biggest elementary school is August Ahrens, enrollment 1,219. Hawaii Technology Academy (1,363 students) is the largest charter school.

