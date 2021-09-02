Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

There’s a faint silver lining to Hawaii’s COVID surge: Vaccinations are way up

By Samie Solina
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:54 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Since the end of July, the number of new COVID vaccine doses administered in the islands has gone up, according to the Department of Health.

In the last week of July, there were less than 15,000 newly administered doses.

This past week, the Health Department reported nearly 28,000.

Health officials from the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center said even though they are kept incredibly busy caring for patients ill with COVID, they welcome the rising demand for vaccines.

“Right now, most of our vaccine clinics are nearly at standing room only,” said Jacob Schafer, the director of infection control at the health center.

“There are that many people that are coming in to get their shots, and that’s a great thing.”

Schafer said that before August, they averaged only about 60 vaccinations a day.

Now they’re almost doubling that.

“With the full FDA approval of the vaccine, this has really opened the door for a lot of employers, schools and other places to mandate vaccination,” said Schafer. “The other reason: Everyone on the Leeward Coast knows someone who either has COVID or is deeply affected by COVID.”

Sanoe Pemberton works at the WCCHC, and recently got vaccinated.

She’s pregnant and the lack of full FDA approval until recently deterred her from getting the jab earlier. But she also saw firsthand what the virus has done to the Leeward Coast.

After Pfizer’s full approval, she went for it.

“I hear their stories over the phone,” Pemberton said.

“They’re fully sick, they can’t even move, whereas people who are vaccinated, have little sniffles or something. So just hearing everybody’s stories on my own. I said, okay, I should get it.”

But not all community clinics are seeing a rise in demand for vaccines.

In Kona, the West Hawaii Community Health Center said the employer mandates have more so driven people to ask for tests, rather than get the vaccine.

“The requests and the need for testing are far exceeding the requests for vaccines,” said Roberta Losik, the director for clinical operations at WHCHC.

“It’s really sad. We’re working so hard and people who have worked in health care a long time are now saying that they don’t know if they can keep doing this.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at the Plaza at Waikiki left two people dead on Tuesday.
Note recovered at scene of apparent murder-suicide at assisted living facility
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
‘Moderna’ misspelled on Illinois visitor’s alleged fake vaccination card
FILE
Vaccine card or negative test will soon be required for entry to many Oahu businesses
File photo
Hawaii reports 13 new COVID fatalities, in deadliest day since pandemic began
File photo of Waikiki Beach
Hawaii hotels are beginning to see mounting cancellations as COVID surge continues

Latest News

In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, displays a...
Over the last month, 7 visitors have been arrested for allegedly using fake vaccine cards to enter state
FILE
In wake of governor’s plea for visitors to stay away, travel agents see more cancellations
City employees who refuse to vaccinated and are denied religious or medical exemptions could be...
Honolulu’s strict vaccine mandate could sideline hundreds of first responders who refuse to get shot
“They should be prosecuted and held accountable for what they did."
7 people have been arrested so far for allegedly using fake vaccination cards to enter Hawaii