Police prepare to step up enforcement of COVID gathering rules during Labor Day weekend

Honolulu Police Department/File
Honolulu Police Department/File(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:53 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The mayor has asked Honolulu police to step up enforcement of COVID gathering rules during the Labor Day weekend.

In a directive sent to commanders Thursday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said enforcement should start immediately and run through Tuesday.

HPD is being asked to enforce the governor’s ban on large gatherings at places like beaches and parks.

Gatherings of over 25 outside and 10 inside are prohibited amid an ongoing surge in COVID cases.

The extra police patrols will be paid for by CARES Act money.

