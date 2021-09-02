Tributes
One massive marlin: Charter boat reels in impressive 721 pound catch off Oahu

The massive marlin was reeled in waters off Oahu Wednesday. It weighed in at 721 pounds.
The massive marlin was reeled in waters off Oahu Wednesday. It weighed in at 721 pounds.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:36 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hanapa’a! A lengthy fight out at sea was worth it for one deep sea fishing crew who reeled in an impressive catch.

A charter boat returned to Kewalo Basin around 6 p.m. Wednesday with smiles, sore arms, and a 721 pound marlin.

The Five Star Sportfishing charter caught the fish in waters off Oahu. Part of the crew was the Winkleblacks from Michigan who are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary.

“We fought it for over three hours,” Michael Winkleblack said. “It started at 12:20 p.m.,” added wife Mounty. “Then a tail-wrapped on us and sucked down to the bottom of the ocean it felt like... My arms and legs are tore up.”

They said reeling it in was a true team effort as everyone onboard got a chance to experience the fight. Wednesday was their second day spent fishing.

The massive marlin was reeled in waters off Oahu Wednesday. It weighed in at 721 pounds.
The massive marlin was reeled in waters off Oahu Wednesday. It weighed in at 721 pounds.

“We had a lot of laughs out there, with or without fish, we still had a lot of fun,” Mounty said.

The all-time record is an 1,800 pound Pacific Blue Marlin caught off Waianae in 1970.

This impressive catch, according to the Five Star crew, is likely the largest marlin caught off Hawaii this year, and possibly in several years.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

