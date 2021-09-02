New law on Maui holds property owners liable for underage drinking

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Property owners on Maui will now face fines when underage drinkers are busted on their land.

The new law goes into effect on Wednesday.

Andrea Snow, Maui Coalition for Drug-Free Youth Community Coordinator, says the law is a long time coming in a county where high schoolers drink more than the state and national averages.

“We have a lot of underage drinking in Maui County. It’s very accepted here,” Snow said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, about 15-percent of minors in Maui County admit to binge drinking. That’s four or more drinks for females and five or more for males. The statewide average is about 11-percent, and the national average is approximately 14-percent.

“Binge drinking leads to a lot of consequences. When we talk with youth around the county, they tell us that experience really traumatic events happening from binge drinking especially at house parties where their friends will leave and get into a car accident or they will experience sexual assault,” said Snow.

Chelsea Gonzales, Hawaii Alcohol Policy Alliance Coordinator, said underage drinking should never be allowed.

“Even under their adult supervision, even if they think it’s in the safety of their own homes,” Gonzales said. “On Maui, they have really high rates of drinking and binge drinking and if we bring it down to a personal level, I think we can all think of somebody who has been effected.”

Hawaii has had a host liability law since 2013. However, Snow says that law is normally used only after a very traumatic event occurs.

“That’s a criminal law that usually comes into effect after there’s been something like a severe accident or death,” she said.

The new law, which only applies to Maui Island, will go after the property owner civilly.

“They’re going to be issued a citation that’s going to come in the mail, and it will be a fine that is paid if police come to the gathering and find there’s underage drinking on that property,” Snow said.

It’s $200 dollars for the first violation, $500 for the second violation and $1,000 for the third violation.

Maui Police say they hope the new law will deter adults from allowing or ignoring underage drinking on their property.

“This ordinance complements existing laws, providing another tool for our community to have against underage drinking,” said Alana Pico, Information and Education Specialist with the Maui Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.