Iolani Palace prepares to implement new rules as part of Oahu’s ‘vaccine pass’ program

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:12 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re planning on visiting Iolani Palace starting Sept. 13, you’ll have to follow new rules as part of Oahu’s “vaccine pass” program.

Officials said anyone who wants to enter the palace — including visitors, employees and contractors — must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours.

It’s all part of the city’s Safe Access Oahu program, which will remain in effect for 60 days.

“We’re abiding by the rules, but we also understand how critical and severe COVID has hit,” said Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of Iolani Palace. “We’ve had our own employees who have really had health issues because of COVID and several of us know people who have passed and so we are abiding by the rules and making sure everybody follows them.”

Meanwhile, Iolani Palace is celebrating Queen Liliuokalani’s 183rd birthday on Thursday.

“A wonderful day to remember a mana wahine who did so much for her lahui and just her kingdom and Hawaii,” Akana said.

Iolani Palace is partnering with Chamber Music Hawaii for a virtual concert on Thursday to honor Queen Liliuokalani. The concert will feature renowned Hawaiian musician Raiatea Helm and the Galliard String Quartet.

Queen Liliuokalani’s birthday also coincides with Hawaiian History Month, which will be commemorated through several upcoming events over the next few weeks.

