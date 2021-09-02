Hawaii reports 1,068 additional COVID-19 cases, 4 more fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday reported 1,068 additional cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths. Over the past 14 days, the state has reported 11,225 new infections.

Thursday’s numbers included cases that were delayed because of a lab error. It’s the latest reporting issue seen in recent days, in a situation officials have blamed on labs being pushed to their limits.

Meanwhile, the state said two of Thursday’s deaths were on Oahu ― a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s. The two remaining deaths were a Maui man in his 30s and a Hawaii Island man in his 60s.

The state said all four had been hospitalized and had “underlying conditions.”

The death toll from COVID in Hawaii now stands at 606.

Of the cases reported Thursday:

724 were on Oahu

169 on Hawaii Island

128 on Maui

39 on Kauai

There were also eight residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The cases reported Thursday bring the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 65,025. Some 22,000 of those have occurred since Aug. 1.

Some 63.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 71.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.