Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 1,068 additional COVID-19 cases, 4 more fatalities

HNN File
HNN File(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday reported 1,068 additional cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths. Over the past 14 days, the state has reported 11,225 new infections.

Thursday’s numbers included cases that were delayed because of a lab error. It’s the latest reporting issue seen in recent days, in a situation officials have blamed on labs being pushed to their limits.

Meanwhile, the state said two of Thursday’s deaths were on Oahu ― a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s. The two remaining deaths were a Maui man in his 30s and a Hawaii Island man in his 60s.

The state said all four had been hospitalized and had “underlying conditions.”

The death toll from COVID in Hawaii now stands at 606.

Of the cases reported Thursday:

  • 724 were on Oahu
  • 169 on Hawaii Island
  • 128 on Maui
  • 39 on Kauai

There were also eight residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The cases reported Thursday bring the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 65,025. Some 22,000 of those have occurred since Aug. 1.

Some 63.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 71.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Hawaii reports 13 new COVID fatalities, in deadliest day since pandemic began
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
‘Moderna’ misspelled on Illinois visitor’s alleged fake vaccination card
File photo of Waikiki Beach
Hawaii hotels are beginning to see mounting cancellations as COVID surge continues
Honolulu Police Department
Honolulu’s strict vaccine mandate could sideline hundreds of first responders who refuse to get shot
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
Visitor accused of using fake vaccination card released from jail after tearful plea

Latest News

People gather inside Honolulu Hale rallying against COVID rules.
Amid Hawaii’s COVID surge, lawmakers and public health experts struggle to fight misinformation
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Iolani Palace prepares to implement new rules as part of Oahu’s ‘vaccine pass’ program
Delta variant now accounts for nearly all COVID cases in Hawaii, DOH says
“I do think that misinformation has played a big part of the crisis we’re in right now in our...
The dangerous spread of misinformation online is making the battle against COVID harder