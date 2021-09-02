Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Group hopes citizen scientists can help protect monk seals from deadly hagfish traps

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:01 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hagfish are a delicacy in Korea.

But the traps used to catch them break free and can become death traps for Hawaiian monk seals.

“The number of potential deaths is staggering,” said Cheryl King, of the Hawaii Association for Marine Education Research.

So far this year, about 3,000 of the cone-shaped plastic tubes have been cleared from Hawaii beaches. They fit into the sides of barrel traps set by fishermen off the mainland west coast and east Asia.

“For years people like Cheryl and myself have been removing and collecting these traps off of the shoreline,” Surfrider Foundation’s Lauren Blickley said.

“They’re noticeable enough that we know it’s an issue.

The plastic pieces break free from the barrels and drift thousands of miles to Hawaii’s shores, washing up with other marine debris.

Curious monk seal pups get their noses stuck in the narrow trap that can lock their mouths shut. If the trap isn’t dislodged the seal can starve to death.

There have been 13 confirmed cases of monk seal entanglements by hagfish traps since 2001. King believes many more have happened.

“With the number of these traps floating around in the ocean and the amount of animals out there that we don’t see with these impacts, the number of potential deaths is staggering,” she said.

Surfrider just launched its North Pacific Hagfish Project to get more citizen scientists involved and to collect more accurate data on how many traps wash ashore.

“What we’re doing with our partners in Oregon and east Asia is trying to look where that leakage is happening and find out why it’s happening,” Blickley said.

She said with only about 150 boats in the U.S. hagfish fleet, cracking down on the trap problem is possible but changes won’t happen overnight.

“It’s going to take a while because things float around in the ocean for potentially decades before we actually see a stop to them. Stopping it at the source is the whole point,” King said.

The goal is to get fishermen to reduce the number of lost or discarded traps. Surfrider has started discussions with the fisheries.

“It’s a small fishery that we really can work with and try to create a solution for,” Blickley said.

If you find a hagfish trap on the beach, email a photo and the location to Surfrider.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at the Plaza at Waikiki left two people dead on Tuesday.
Note recovered at scene of apparent murder-suicide at assisted living facility
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
‘Moderna’ misspelled on Illinois visitor’s alleged fake vaccination card
FILE
Vaccine card or negative test will soon be required for entry to many Oahu businesses
A pregnant mom from Wahiawa is sharing her COVID story in hopes it encourages others to get...
She was hesitant about getting vaccinated while pregnant. Then COVID hit her
File photo of Waikiki Beach
Hawaii hotels are beginning to see mounting cancellations as COVID surge continues

Latest News

Honolulu Police Department
Honolulu’s strict vaccine mandate could sideline hundreds of first responders who refuse to get shot
FILE
Under mandate, Hawaii inmates will have to be vaccinated before they’re paroled
More than 300 people attended a large gathering on the Ka Iwi coastline last weekend.
State: Conservation officers will be out in force to break up large Labor Day gatherings
The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says it will be all hands on deck this...
State: Conservation officers will be out in force to break up large Labor Day gatherings