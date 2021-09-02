Forecast: Breezy winds to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds have returned and will continue into the holiday weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations. The high clouds that have filled in will linger into Thursday, then shift off to the west late Thursday through Friday. Trades may ease late in the weekend through early next week as an upper disturbance moves into the area.

A very small south swell will be reinforced by small, slightly longer period south and low period southeast swells the next several days. These swells will maintain seasonal south facing shore surf late this week. Strengthened trades over and upstream of the chain will boost wind wave east swell. This will pick up east facing shore surf by another foot or so from Thursday into the weekend.

