Ex-prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery death

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. A Georgia judge says he won't allow attorneys for the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery to use evidence of the slain Black man's troubled past when they stand trial for murder. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said in a written order that the victim's character isn't relevant or admissible in a murder case. Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan face trial this fall in the February 2020 slaying.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:54 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia prosecutor was indicted Thursday on misconduct charges alleging she used her position to shield the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery from being charged with crimes immediately after the shootings.

A grand jury in coastal Glynn County indicted former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson on charges of violating her oath of office and hindering a law enforcement officer.

Arbery was killed Feb. 23, 2020, after a white father and son, Greg and Travis McMichael, armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-Black man in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood outside the coastal city of Brunswick.

A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan joined the chase and took cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery at close range with a shotgun. The McMichales said they believed Arbery was a burglar and that he was shot after attacking Travis McMichael with his fists.

Police did not charge any of them immediately following the shooting, and the McMichaels and Bryan remained free for more than two months until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case. All three were charged with murder in May 2020 and face trial this fall.

Greg McMichael had worked as an investigator in Johnson’s office and left her a cellphone message following the shooting.

The indictment says Johnson showed “favor and affection” toward Greg McMichael in the investigation and interfered with police officers at the scene by “directing that Travis McMichael should not be placed under arrest.”

Johnson has insisted she did nothing wrong, saying she immediately recused herself from the case because Greg McMichael was a former employee. She recommended an outside prosecutor, Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill, who was appointed to the case and concluded no charges were warranted. Barnhill later stepped aside after Arbery’s family noted he had a son working for Johnson as an assistant prosecutor.

Johnson lost reelection last year, and blamed the controversy over Arbery’s death for her defeat. She did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment Thursday.

