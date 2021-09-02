Episode 77: The Curvy Surfer Girl Movement with Ka’ena Gilman Moeai and Elizabeth Sneed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on ‘Muthaship’ we’re joined by two female surfers, but they’re anything but ordinary.

Ka’ena Gilman Moeai’s recent Tik-Tok video went viral for showing her standing up to body-shaming bullies. The Laie native (and sister to NFL player Alohi Gilman) credits her bravery to Elizabeth Sneed, the founder of “Curvy Surfer Girl Movement.”

Both are determined to help spread awareness about shattering stigmas, putting an end to fat-shaming and proving that you don’t have to fit the mold to be good at what you love ― and in this case, it’s surfing!

