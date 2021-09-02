Tributes
Delta variant now accounts for nearly all COVID cases in Hawaii, DOH says

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:57 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The highly contagious delta variant now accounts for nearly all cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii, the state Department of Health said.

The department’s latest report, released Wednesday, looked at variants in each county. It showed delta strains were responsible for about 100% of all samples tested over the last two weeks.

The DOH said there were very few exceptions.

Each county has had at least one case of the variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the delta variant is more than two times more contagious than other variants, and may cause more severe illness, especially in those who are unvaccinated.

Health officials continue to urge the public to get vaccinated as the best form of protection.

As of Tuesday, 63.4% of Hawaii residents were fully vaccinated.

