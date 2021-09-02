Authorities searching for woman accused of continuous sex assault of minor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a sex assault suspect.

Liana Snuka-Laulu is wanted on a grand jury bench warrant for continuous sexual assault of a minor under 14.

Authorities believe the 46-year-old may be in the Ko Olina area.

She’s described as Samoan, around 5′10″ and 165 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808)955-8300.

