8 American Red Cross volunteers from Hawaii in California to aid in wildfire recovery

A sign in Eldorado County, Calif., warns motorists about the closure of Highway 50, which is...
A sign in Eldorado County, Calif., warns motorists about the closure of Highway 50, which is shut down in both directions due to the Caldor Fire, on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)(Noah Berger | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:43 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Volunteers from Hawaii are joining the recovery efforts in California as crews battle more intense wildfires.

Eight volunteers from the Hawaii chapter of American Red Cross are in California helping evacuees and families affected by massive wildfires, including the Caldor wildfire which has burned more than 200,000 acres.

It’s been burning for more than three weeks in the northern part of the state. A ski resort in Lake Tahoe is using their snow machines to battle the blaze.

The Red Cross estimates more than 58,000 people have evacuated as hundreds of homes burned to the ground.

The Hawaii volunteers come from Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. They’ll be working alongside over 330 Red Cross disaster workers that are on-site in Cali.

Fire crews are making slow progress, but officials say it will be weeks before they can get it under control.

To donate to the American Red Cross, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

