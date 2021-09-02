Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

2 Native Hawaiians appointed as newest members of Biden Administration

Keone Nakoa and Summer Sylva
Keone Nakoa and Summer Sylva(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:51 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Native Hawaiians are among the newest members of the Biden Administration.

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Wednesday that Summer Sylva and Keone Nakoa will be joining the team.

Sylva is an attorney from Waimanalo and most recently served as the executive director of the Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation.

She will serve as senior advisor for Native Hawaiian Affairs.

Nakoa previously worked in the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and as a speechwriter for the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka.

He will serve as deputy assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Hawaii reports 13 new COVID fatalities, in deadliest day since pandemic began
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
‘Moderna’ misspelled on Illinois visitor’s alleged fake vaccination card
File photo of Waikiki Beach
Hawaii hotels are beginning to see mounting cancellations as COVID surge continues
Honolulu Police Department
Honolulu’s strict vaccine mandate could sideline hundreds of first responders who refuse to get shot
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
Visitor accused of using fake vaccination card released from jail after tearful plea

Latest News

Delta variant now accounts for nearly 100% of all COVID cases in Hawaii
People gather inside Honolulu Hale rallying against COVID rules.
Amid Hawaii’s COVID surge, lawmakers and public health experts struggle to fight misinformation
HNN File
Hawaii reports 1,068 additional COVID-19 cases, 4 more fatalities
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 2, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 2, 2021