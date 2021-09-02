2 Native Hawaiians appointed as newest members of Biden Administration

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Native Hawaiians are among the newest members of the Biden Administration.

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Wednesday that Summer Sylva and Keone Nakoa will be joining the team.

Sylva is an attorney from Waimanalo and most recently served as the executive director of the Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation.

She will serve as senior advisor for Native Hawaiian Affairs.

Nakoa previously worked in the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and as a speechwriter for the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka.

He will serve as deputy assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs.

