Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

UH women’s soccer heads to mainland for first road test of 2021 season

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:14 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team looks to get in the win column as they head to the mainland for a trio of road games in the Pacific Northwest.

“Just being on the road together and developing that connection with everyone.” Sophomore Kelci Sumida told reporters. “That’s going to bring us closer and hopefully that’ll show on the field.”

UH left the islands on Tuesday, heading to Spokane, Washington for a game against Gonzaga on Thursday — the Bulldogs coming off of a dominant 7-0 win over Portland State.

After their battle with the Bulldogs, the Wahine take a trip down to Pullman for a match up with Washington State.

The ‘Bows saying the two games will be a good test for them ahead of Big West Conference play.

“These trips will really prepare us for the Big West because were playing two really good opponents and I think that if we show up and were able to play with them, it shows that we can compete in the Big West as well.” Sumida said.

Following their week in Washington, Hawaii will stay on the continent before traveling to Moscow, Idaho to meet the Vandals next week Wednesday.

UH is looking for their first win of the season after getting a 0-0 draw against North Texas and a 0-1 loss against South Dakota State in the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff last weekend.

“We just want to get a win, score some goals, have fun and get closer together.” Sumida said.

Hawaii faces off with Gonzaga this Thursday at 4:00 pm. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Vaccine card or negative test will soon be required for entry to many Oahu businesses
FILE
Governor dismisses lockdown rumors, but counties warn more restrictions are on the way
COVID lab testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 720 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities
Gov. David Ige
Ige takes to social media to refute lockdown rumors: ‘No plans to shut down’
A shooting at the Plaza at Waikiki left two people dead on Tuesday.
2 dead following apparent murder-suicide at Waikiki assisted living facility

Latest News

UH women’s soccer heads to mainland for first road test of 2021 season
UH women’s soccer heads to mainland for first road test of 2021 season
The University of Hawaii volleyball team wrapped up the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine...
Rainbow Wahine volleyball sweeps Texas A&M, moves to 2-1 on opening weekend
“Da Boys” from Honolulu wrapped up their run at the 2021 Little League World Series with a win...
Honolulu Little League wins third place finish over South Dakota, 5-0
A tough Saturday for the University of Hawaii, as the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team was swept...
Wahine volleyball gets swept by Marquette in second match of the season