UH women’s soccer heads to mainland for first road test of 2021 season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team looks to get in the win column as they head to the mainland for a trio of road games in the Pacific Northwest.

“Just being on the road together and developing that connection with everyone.” Sophomore Kelci Sumida told reporters. “That’s going to bring us closer and hopefully that’ll show on the field.”

UH left the islands on Tuesday, heading to Spokane, Washington for a game against Gonzaga on Thursday — the Bulldogs coming off of a dominant 7-0 win over Portland State.

After their battle with the Bulldogs, the Wahine take a trip down to Pullman for a match up with Washington State.

The ‘Bows saying the two games will be a good test for them ahead of Big West Conference play.

“These trips will really prepare us for the Big West because were playing two really good opponents and I think that if we show up and were able to play with them, it shows that we can compete in the Big West as well.” Sumida said.

Following their week in Washington, Hawaii will stay on the continent before traveling to Moscow, Idaho to meet the Vandals next week Wednesday.

UH is looking for their first win of the season after getting a 0-0 draw against North Texas and a 0-1 loss against South Dakota State in the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff last weekend.

“We just want to get a win, score some goals, have fun and get closer together.” Sumida said.

Hawaii faces off with Gonzaga this Thursday at 4:00 pm. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.