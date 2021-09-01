Tributes
Two men electrocuted during power restoration efforts in Alabama

By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:22 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Two 19-year-olds were electrocuted Tuesday morning while working with Alabama Power.

WBRC reports the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the men as Eli Nathaniel Babb, of Kellyton, and Layton River Ellison, of Alexandria.

Both men worked with Pike Electric and were contracted to assist Alabama Power with storm restoration in Adger.

James Banner, a senior vice president with Pike Electric, said everyone’s prayers are with each of their families.

The accident is under investigation.

