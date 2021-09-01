Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Sheriff: Brazilian man killed 3 Florida women 2 decades ago

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Brazilian man who died in a plane crash in South America in 2005 was responsible for the slayings of three Florida women two decades ago.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said DNA identified the culprit as Roberto Fernandes, who fled to Brazil shortly after his final victim’s body was discovered in Miami.

Brazil has no extradition treaty with the U.S.

Investigators said all three women who were slain had substance abuse problems and turned to prostitution to support their habits.

Fernandes died in a 2005 plane crash. His body was exhumed in Brazil to check for the DNA match.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at the Plaza at Waikiki left two people dead on Tuesday.
Note recovered at scene of apparent murder-suicide at assisted living facility
FILE
Vaccine card or negative test will soon be required for entry to many Oahu businesses
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
‘Moderna’ misspelled on Illinois visitor’s alleged fake vaccination card
COVID lab testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 553 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities
A pregnant mom from Wahiawa is sharing her COVID story in hopes it encourages others to get...
She was hesitant about getting vaccinated while pregnant. Then COVID hit her

Latest News

This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge prepares to rule on Purdue Pharma’s opioid settlement
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near the...
In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana
Kiss and crew are fully vaccinated, but are all isolating for the next 10 days out of...
Kiss postpones tour after founding members test positive for COVID
Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.
Florida chiropractor defends signing school mask exemption forms the school board won’t accept
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Judge: Ahmaud Arbery’s past troubles irrelevant to trial