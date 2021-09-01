‘I was so close’: Pregnant Hawaii mother who nearly died of COVID urges others to get vaccinated

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pregnant mom from Wahiawa who fell gravely ill with COVID is urging others to get vaccinated to avoid what she had to go through.

Trina Emond, 32, said it all started with a stuffy nose but quickly went downhill.

The mother of three, who is seven months pregnant, said she’s talking about her ordeal so that those who still haven’t gotten the vaccine talk to their doctors and get the shot.

“Right now, my breathing isn’t too good,” Emond said, in a recent interview with Hawaii News Now.

She battled COVID first in the ICU at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children and then in intensive care at the Queen’s Medical Center.

“I feel like all here is on fire,” she said, pointing to her face.

Emond says she feared death.

“You are sitting there not knowing if you are going to die alone and that’s a fact. I thought I was going to die almost every day I was in there,” she said.

But Emond kept fighting ― for her unborn baby boy named Truce and three children.

“At one point I was seeing people being wheeled past my room being intubated with ventilators going down their throat,” she said. “That’s my biggest fear, man they might put me on that.”

She signed legal documents giving doctors permission to intubate her and to perform a C-section to save the baby if necessary.

“I couldn’t sleep. It was hard thinking that I was going to be put under and not being able to ever see my kids again,” said Emond.

“I was so close,” she added.

After a rollercoaster week in the hospital, her condition improved and she was released last week. On Tuesday, she said she’s feeling much better and is thankful to those who cared for her.

“The nurses are amazing and without them I really don’t think I could have done it,” she said. “They held my hand knowing I have COVID. They held my hand while I cried. Wipe my tears.”

Emond says her entire family tested positive after being notified of a COVID case at school. Now her boyfriend is hospitalized at Wahiawa General Hospital.

She says she was going to get vaccinated earlier. But being pregnant, misinformation on social media and family conflict made her pause.

It’s a decision she regrets.

“So to come to an agreement it was I’m going to wait until my third trimester and that’s when I’m going to get vaccinated,” she said. “But in reality I should have. My OB-GYN told me I should get vaccinated because it’s safe for me and my baby.”

Emond says the family will get vaccinated together when given the all clear and she’s thankful she’ll be able to deliver baby Truce in November.

“He was kicking and moving all over. He was so healthy,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.