Police search for pre-trial inmate who escaped from Kauai Community Correctional Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pre-trial inmate escaped from Kauai Community Correctional Center overnight, the state Public Safety Department reported Wednesday.

Benjamin Brown was confirmed missing during the headcount on Tuesday night.

Staff searched the facility and notified police.

Brown, 28, is awaiting trial for misdemeanor abuse of a household member.

He is described as being 6-foot-1, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who spots Brown is asked to call police.

