Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Police search for pre-trial inmate who escaped from Kauai Community Correctional Center

Benjamin Brown
Benjamin Brown(Public Safety)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:20 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pre-trial inmate escaped from Kauai Community Correctional Center overnight, the state Public Safety Department reported Wednesday.

Benjamin Brown was confirmed missing during the headcount on Tuesday night.

Staff searched the facility and notified police.

Brown, 28, is awaiting trial for misdemeanor abuse of a household member.

He is described as being 6-foot-1, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who spots Brown is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at the Plaza at Waikiki left two people dead on Tuesday.
Note recovered at scene of apparent murder-suicide at assisted living facility
FILE
Vaccine card or negative test will soon be required for entry to many Oahu businesses
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
‘Moderna’ misspelled on Illinois visitor’s alleged fake vaccination card
A pregnant mom from Wahiawa is sharing her COVID story in hopes it encourages others to get...
She was hesitant about getting vaccinated while pregnant. Then COVID hit her
COVID lab testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 553 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities

Latest News

File photo
Hawaii reports 13 new COVID fatalities, in deadliest day since pandemic began
This is the third time the Civil Reserve Air Fleet has been activated.
Hawaiian Airlines helps in relocation efforts for evacuees from Afghanistan
Waikiki sees a huge influx of visitors.
City works to manage tourism in new plan aimed at educating visitors
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no harm taking the flu shot and...
COVID has pushed Hawaii’s hospitals to the brink. Flu season brings new worries.