Kauai police chief sued for alleged racial discrimination against an officer

Chief Raybuck previously apologized in a video posted to YouTube for making...
Chief Raybuck previously apologized in a video posted to YouTube for making racially-insensitive comments.(Chief Todd Raybuck)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai’s police chief is being sued by a police captain who claims he was denied a promotion because of his race.

The lawsuit said Captain Paul Applegate, who is part Japanese, met with Police Chief Todd Raybuck after he did not get the promotion.

During the meeting, Raybuck allegedly mocked Japanese people by squinting his eyes and repeatedly bowing at Applegate.

The lawsuit alleged Raybuck then proceeded to say he could not trust Japanese people because “they do not always tell the truth,” stating that western culture “‘tells it like it is,’ whereas, in Japanese culture, people say, “‘yes, yes, yes’ to your face even when they think the person’s idea is stupid.”

The Kauai Police Department said the chief would not comment pending litigation.

However, a prior investigation conducted by the county’s Human Resources Department found that while the chief created a hostile work environment, the promotional selection was fair.

Raybuck had been previously suspended for allegedly making racist comments about Asian people in July 2020 and November 2019.

Kauai police chief apologizes for racially-insensitive comments

This story will be updated.

