Honolulu Little League returns home after memorable run in Little League World Series

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Little Leaguers are back in the islands after their memorable run in the 2021 Little League World Series.

Honolulu Little League was greeted by dozens of friends and family at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Tuesday afternoon after a third place finish in the Little league World Series.

Although the team didn’t come home with the trophy, the love and aloha they got from the islands was the real reward.

“Oh its awesome man, being away from home that long you know we really miss home and coming back and feeling that love from all of Hawaii, we really appreciate that.” Team manager Brandon Sardinha told reporters. “Mahalo very much, thank you so much, we appreciate all of the support and were just happy to be home and to be back with everybody in Hawaii.”

For the players, their time in Williamsport are memories that they will cherish for a long time.

“Feels good because you have a lot of support from all the fans and all of Hawaii.” Kamau Passi said. “It was pretty cool experience because you might not ever get to do this again.”

“It felt good because everybody was back home was supporting you and yeah just thank you for supporting us and helping us through everything.”

The Hawaii State Champs from Honolulu finished their run in the LLWS with a 4-1 record and before their final game they were awarded the Jack Losch Little League Baseball World Series Sportsmanship Award.

“It just showed the Hawaii Aloha spirit again, it shined through the boys and they just gave that through San Bernadino and Williamsport.” Sardinha said.

