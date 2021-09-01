Tributes
Hawaii Wildlife Center seeing uptick in injured pueo across Hawaii

Hawaiian owl
Hawaiian owl(Hawaii Wildlife Center)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:26 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii veterinarians say they’re seeing more pueo, or Hawaiian owls, brought into their emergency rooms for treatment.

The Hawaii Wildlife Center on the Big Island says it’s currently caring for four Hawaiian short-eared owls which came from across the state — one each from Lanai, Kauai, Oahu, and the Hawaii Island.

From wing injuries to broken bones, the pueo are more likely to be injured by humans because unlike other owls, they hunt during the daytime. The center is asking drivers to be on the lookout for the endangered birds.

Veterinarians also warn that most rodent poisons are also dangerous to them. They suggest using wildlife-safe bait when possible.

If you come across a downed pueo on the side of the road, find a safe place to pull over and call the center at 884-5000.

The center will respond to calls quickly, treat the owls as needed and release them back into the wild once the animals health allows for it.

For more information on their work, click here.

