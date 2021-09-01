Hawaii reports 13 new COVID deaths; 455 infections amid continued strain on hospitals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 13 new COVID fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the death toll from the virus to 602.
The staggering rise in deaths from the virus come as hospitals across the state grapple with a surge in patients infected with COVID.
Hospitals statewide say they are struggling to keep up, with some operating well above capacity limits.
Hilo Medical Center says it is working over capacity with all 11 of the facility’s ICU beds in use and five other patients in intensive care.
The Hawaii Island hospital is currently caring for 37 COVID patients. Officials say nine of them are in the ICU with eight of them on ventilators. The other 28 patient are in the hospital’s designated COVID Unit.
Similarly, at Maui Memorial Medical Center, there are 26 COVID patients with six in the ICU. Officials said they are using about three times as much oxygen than normal, saying it is directly related to the rise in COVID patients.
Officials say the state’s health care system is being spread thin as hospital officials are especially concerned about a surge in cases and hospitalizations following Labor Day weekend.
Meanwhile, the state Health Department reported 455 new infections.
Of the new cases:
- 291 were on Oahu
- 64 on Hawaii Island
- 51 on Maui
- 37 on Kauai
- three on Molokai
- one on Lanai
There were also eight residents diagnosed out-of-state.
The new cases reported Wednesday bring the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 63,957. Over the past 14 days, the state Health Department said there have been 10,911 new infections reported.
Some 63.4% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 71.6% have received at least one dose.
