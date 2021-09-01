Forecast: Stronger winds due back before the weekend but with light winds some pop up showers are possible

Tributes
Forecast: Stronger winds due back before the weekend
By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:40 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trades will remain light and the atmosphere a little more unstable over the next couple of days. Local daytime sea breezes will cause showers to favor interior and leeward sections during the afternoons and evenings. On this Tuesday, we have been facing some heavy downpours with the sea breeze flow. The heavy rainfall has come down to 1/2″ to 1″ per hour. There will also be some windward and mauka showers as well, mainly during the nights and mornings. The trough, an area of low pressure, and disturbance still start to move away on Wednesday, with drier, breezy trades making a gradual return from east to west later Wed into Thu. We expect locally windy weather Friday as high pressure develops to the north of the Aloha State. Trades will weaken over the upcoming holiday weekend.

No significant swells are expected through the weekend. A series of small south and southeast swells will maintain small surf through the period. East shore surf will remain very small until trade winds increase during the second half of the week. There are NO weather alerts up for now and no small craft advisory.

