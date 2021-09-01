Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and humid conditions will continue today, with clouds and showers favoring interior and leeward areas through the afternoon hours. Breezy trade wind conditions will return tonight through the second half of the week, shifting clouds and showers back to the typical windward and mauka locations. Trades may ease late in the weekend through early next week as an upper disturbance moves into the area.

A very small, medium period south swell will be reinforced by small swells the next several days. Strengthened trades over and upstream of the chain will bring in a higher wind wave east swell. This will build east facing shore surf to near normal levels from Thursday through the weekend.

