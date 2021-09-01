Expired driver’s license, permit or ID? You’ll want to renew it by Oct. 4

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If your driver’s license or state ID is expired, you might want to get it renewed as soon as possible.

The governor’s waiver for the expired documents ends on Oct. 4. After that date, if your license has been expired for more than a year, you won’t be able to renew it. Instead you’ll have to re-take and pass the written exam and road tests.

The Governor’s emergency order allowed for expired documents to still be valid as the pandemic shut down DMVs early on. They have since reopened to in-person services.

“If your driver’s license, state ID, or learner’s permit is overdue, it’s time to renew,” said Nola Miyasaki, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services. “We have opened up extended hours and Saturdays to accommodate more appointments for driver’s licenses, state IDs and learner’s permits.”

The city says if the original expiration date on their driver’s licenses is 90 days past due, card holders would be fined $5 per month for up to a year. The fines would have to be paid before the expired license can be renewed.

The city says there are an estimated 90,000 driver’s licenses, permits and IDs that have expired since March 2020.

Hours are extended at driver licensing centers around the island. To make an appointment, click here.

