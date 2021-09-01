Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Expired driver’s license, permit or ID? You’ll want to renew it by Oct. 4

HNN File
HNN File(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:41 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If your driver’s license or state ID is expired, you might want to get it renewed as soon as possible.

The governor’s waiver for the expired documents ends on Oct. 4. After that date, if your license has been expired for more than a year, you won’t be able to renew it. Instead you’ll have to re-take and pass the written exam and road tests.

The Governor’s emergency order allowed for expired documents to still be valid as the pandemic shut down DMVs early on. They have since reopened to in-person services.

“If your driver’s license, state ID, or learner’s permit is overdue, it’s time to renew,” said Nola Miyasaki, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services. “We have opened up extended hours and Saturdays to accommodate more appointments for driver’s licenses, state IDs and learner’s permits.”

The city says if the original expiration date on their driver’s licenses is 90 days past due, card holders would be fined $5 per month for up to a year. The fines would have to be paid before the expired license can be renewed.

The city says there are an estimated 90,000 driver’s licenses, permits and IDs that have expired since March 2020.

Hours are extended at driver licensing centers around the island. To make an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Vaccine card or negative test will soon be required for entry to many Oahu businesses
FILE
Governor dismisses lockdown rumors, but counties warn more restrictions are on the way
A shooting at the Plaza at Waikiki left two people dead on Tuesday.
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide at Waikiki assisted living facility
Gov. David Ige
Ige takes to social media to refute lockdown rumors: ‘No plans to shut down’
COVID lab testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 720 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no harm taking the flu shot and...
‘Twindemic’: Some Hawaii medical experts worry about upcoming flu season and COVID surge
Forecast: Stronger winds due back before the weekend
Forecast: Stronger winds due back before the weekend but with light winds some pop up showers are possible
A pregnant mom from Wahiawa is sharing her COVID story in hopes it encourages others to get...
‘I was so close’: Pregnant Hawaii mother who nearly died of COVID urges others to get vaccinated
Common Ground Kauai helps local small businesses scale up to get their products into the...
Common Ground Kauai helps food, beverage businesses reach bigger marketplace