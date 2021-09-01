Common Ground Kauai helps food, beverage businesses reach bigger marketplace

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Garden Island-based company Common Ground Kauai centers all of its business efforts on food ― and that’s for good reason.

“We believe that food is the great connector. We also believe that the systems that feed us can and should be improved,” said Jennifer Luck, Common Ground’s chief operating officer.

The company gives small local businesses that produce and source locally-grown food and beverage products the tools they need to market their goods to larger audiences.

“One of the things that Common Ground does is serve as a petri dish to demonstrate how we can improve the systems that feed us,” Luck said.

“What does that look like in practice? And what does that mean?”

Common Ground takes companies through a business development program.

Tiny Isle and Slow Island Food & Beverage Co. just completed its first accelerator training course that includes a capital component.

“We actually invest into these companies and become part of their team for the long haul. What we want to do is create more opportunity and more markets for these companies,” said Adam Watten, co-director of the accelerator program and marketplace.

Right now, 10 other businesses are in the incubator program, and an online marketplace features dozens of local products ― from reef-safe sunscreens to canned ahi to coffee.

Luck said all the growers and makers practice regenerative farming methods.

“The way and the types of plants that are planted in the farm provide all the nutrients necessary for the soil. It’s akin to a food forest, essentially,” she said.

Common Ground sits on 83 acres that were home to the Kilauea Sugar Plantation and the Guava Kai Plantation. The company has it’s own farm and a store and its adding an eatery.

“As soon as the campus opens up that will also involve our restaurant, which will feature many of these products and also produce from our own farm and others in the area,” Watten said.

Common Ground Kauai started three years ago. It’s constantly searching for other food products and producers. Even during COVID it’s managed to keep growing.

