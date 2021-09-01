Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Colt Brennan, Robert Kekaula headlines UH Circle of Honor Class of 2021

Colt Brennan drops back to pass during the 2006 Hawaii Bowl against Arizona State.
Colt Brennan drops back to pass during the 2006 Hawaii Bowl against Arizona State.(University of Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:43 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Athletics announced on Wednesday its 38th class of the UH Sports Circle of Honor which features Heisman Trophy finalist Colt Brennan, National Champion high jumper Amber Kaufman, broadcaster Robert Kekaula and founding member of the Na Koa Football Club Ed Wong.

The 2021 class will be offically enshrined during UH’s homecoming weekend at the October 1st Wahine volleyball match against Long Beach State and the following ‘Bows football game against Fresno State.

The late Colt Brennan broke numerous NCAA records during his time in the green “H”, including the single-season touchdown record and the career touchdown record — Brennan becomes the 31st football player in the Circle of Honor.

A two-sport athlete at UH, Kaufman is just the third women’s track and field athletes and 14th women’s volleyball player to be inducted, winning the 2010 NCAA Outdoor championship in high jump and leading the Wahine volleyball team to the 2009 NCAA Championship semifinals.

The late Robert Kekaula called UH football games for more than a quarter century, one of Hawaii’s most recognizable sportscasters — Kekaula is just the fifth broadcaster to be inducted.

Both Kekaula and founder of the Na Koa Football Club Ed Wong will enter the Circle in the “Contributor” category.

The Circle of Honor was created in 1982 to recognize individuals and teams that have made a lasting impact on UH Athletics.

Plaques honoring those enshrined into the Circle are displayed on the inner walls of the main concourse of SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at the Plaza at Waikiki left two people dead on Tuesday.
Note recovered at scene of apparent murder-suicide at assisted living facility
FILE
Vaccine card or negative test will soon be required for entry to many Oahu businesses
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
‘Moderna’ misspelled on Illinois visitor’s alleged fake vaccination card
A pregnant mom from Wahiawa is sharing her COVID story in hopes it encourages others to get...
She was hesitant about getting vaccinated while pregnant. Then COVID hit her
COVID lab testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 553 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities

Latest News

Honolulu Little League returns home after memorable run in Little League World Series
Honolulu Little League returns home after memorable run in Little League World Series
Honolulu Little League returns home after memorable run in Little League World Series
Honolulu Little League returns home after memorable run in Little League World Series
UH women’s soccer heads to mainland for first road test of 2021 season
UH women’s soccer heads to mainland for first road test of 2021 season
The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team looks to get in the win column as they head to the...
UH women’s soccer heads to mainland for first road test of 2021 season