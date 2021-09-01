Colt Brennan, Robert Kekaula headlines UH Circle of Honor Class of 2021

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Athletics announced on Wednesday its 38th class of the UH Sports Circle of Honor which features Heisman Trophy finalist Colt Brennan, National Champion high jumper Amber Kaufman, broadcaster Robert Kekaula and founding member of the Na Koa Football Club Ed Wong.

The 2021 class will be offically enshrined during UH’s homecoming weekend at the October 1st Wahine volleyball match against Long Beach State and the following ‘Bows football game against Fresno State.

The late Colt Brennan broke numerous NCAA records during his time in the green “H”, including the single-season touchdown record and the career touchdown record — Brennan becomes the 31st football player in the Circle of Honor.

A two-sport athlete at UH, Kaufman is just the third women’s track and field athletes and 14th women’s volleyball player to be inducted, winning the 2010 NCAA Outdoor championship in high jump and leading the Wahine volleyball team to the 2009 NCAA Championship semifinals.

The late Robert Kekaula called UH football games for more than a quarter century, one of Hawaii’s most recognizable sportscasters — Kekaula is just the fifth broadcaster to be inducted.

Both Kekaula and founder of the Na Koa Football Club Ed Wong will enter the Circle in the “Contributor” category.

The Circle of Honor was created in 1982 to recognize individuals and teams that have made a lasting impact on UH Athletics.

Plaques honoring those enshrined into the Circle are displayed on the inner walls of the main concourse of SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

