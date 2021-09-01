City works to manage tourism in new plan aimed at educating visitors, protecting aina

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With an influx in visitors arriving to the islands, the Hawaii Tourism Authority published a plan to mitigate the negative impacts tourism often brings to Oahu.

Community members and city officials worked together to create the Oahu Destination Management Action Plan, a three-year plan that works to manage tourism as well as protect the island’s natural resources.

Among the actions include cutting back on visitor arrivals, charging a tourism fee and increasing enforcement at popular attractions.

This comes especially as community concern continues to grow over tourists endangering wildlife and causing traffic congestion.

The plan also calls for a cultural site reservation system and more marketing to inform visitors about Hawaiian culture.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said the city also hopes to limit short term rentals to resort-designated areas and manage visitor vehicle use.

“Oahu is a special place and stands out from anywhere else in the world thanks to its natural beauty and its remarkable people. By working together as a community to care for our resources, we create an environment where our culture, our land and water, our economy, and our relationships can thrive,” Blangiardi said.

HTA president and CEO, John De Fries, said the plan is necessary to not only improve visitor experience, but more importantly enhance residents’ quality of life.

“It’s about continued collaboration and moving forward together to malama this cherished place and each other, as desired by the people of Oahu,” said De Fries

