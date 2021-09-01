Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

9-year-old boy killed in fire blamed on scooter charger

New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said a 9-year-old boy died in the fire.
New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said a 9-year-old boy died in the fire.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy was killed and more than a dozen people were injured in a fire caused by an electric scooter that was charging overnight.

New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Wednesday that firefighters worked “heroically” to remove 14 people from the Queens building where the fire started at around 2 a.m.

But he said that “unfortunately,” a 9-year-old boy died in the fire. Nigro said the boy’s father suffered burns trying to save his son.

The other people rescued from the fire were treated for smoke inhalation.

Nigro said e-bikes and e-scooters should never be charged overnight when people are sleeping.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at the Plaza at Waikiki left two people dead on Tuesday.
Note recovered at scene of apparent murder-suicide at assisted living facility
FILE
Vaccine card or negative test will soon be required for entry to many Oahu businesses
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
‘Moderna’ misspelled on Illinois visitor’s alleged fake vaccination card
A pregnant mom from Wahiawa is sharing her COVID story in hopes it encourages others to get...
She was hesitant about getting vaccinated while pregnant. Then COVID hit her
COVID lab testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 553 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities

Latest News

File photo
Hawaii reports 13 new COVID deaths; 455 infections amid continued strain on hospitals
Residents still without power amidst heat wave after Ida
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near the...
In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum
Waikiki sees a huge influx of visitors.
City works to manage tourism in new plan aimed at educating visitors, protecting aina