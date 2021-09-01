Tributes
2 people wanted for questioning related to 2019 disappearance of Hawaii Island man

Nihoa, left, and Keka, right, are wanted for questioning.
Nihoa, left, and Keka, right, are wanted for questioning.(Hawaii Island police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:09 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are asking for help finding two people wanted for questioning in connection with the disappearance of a Ka’u man two years ago.

Police want to locate 57-year-old Dorajean Nihoa of Hilo and 60-year-old Joseph Keka of Kona.

In 2019, 38-year-old Christopher-Jay Baird went missing. He was last seen in Ocean View in November that year. Police believe Nihoa and Keka may know something about his whereabouts.

Anyone who may know have information in the case or have seen Nihoa and Keka should call police. Detective Tyler Prokopec can be reached by phone at (808) 326-4646 ext. 224, or emailed at Tyler.Prokopec@hawaiicounty.gov.

